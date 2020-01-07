Tour de France 2020: Nairo Quintana set to compete after Akea-Samsic team handed wildcard

Nairo Quintana
Quintana won stage 18 of the 2019 Tour de France

Two-time runner-up Nairo Quintana is set to race at the 2020 Tour de France after his Akea-Samsic team were handed a wildcard slot as one of 22 teams.

Colombian Quintana, 29, is a previous winner of the Giro d'Italia and the Vuelta a Espana but was second to Chris Froome in the 2013 and 2015 Tours.

Nineteen WorldTour teams take part in the three-week race, including Froome's British-based Team Ineos.

France's Total Direct Energie qualify as 2019's leading ProTeams outfit.

A second wildcard has been awarded to another French team, B&B Hotels-Vital Concept.

Quintana's team will also feature French climber Warren Barguil.

The 28-year-old won two mountain stages and the mountain classification at the 2017 Tour.

"Quintana-Barguil, the ticket looks great for a mountainous Tour!" said race organiser Christian Prudhomme.

The 2020 Tour de France starts in Nice on 27 June, finishing in Paris on 19 July.

