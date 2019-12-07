Matthew Glaetzer: Australian wins World Cup bronze after cancer treatment

Matthew Glaetzer found out he had cancer when he received a phone call from his doctor in the back of a taxi

Australia's Matthew Glaetzer has won bronze at the UCI Track World Cup - a month after having treatment for thyroid cancer.

Glaetzer, 27, came third in the keirin behind champion Azizulhasni Awang of Malaysia and Russia's Shane Perkins in Cambridge, New Zealand.

The reigning sprint world champion was diagnosed with the rare form of cancer in October.

"It's the best third place I've got in my career," Glaetzer said.

"It's pretty surreal to be honest.

"I exceeded my expectations by about three positions with this third place and it's very special in consideration of what I've been through and it's a credit to my team around me, just taking it one day at a time and not letting something get in your way."

The three-time Commonwealth champion was diagnosed after complaining of a sore neck, which he believed he had sustained during a gym session.

Glaetzer, who had surgery on his throat in early November, now plans to compete in the next World Cup round in Brisbane before intensive rounds of radiotherapy.

"That will give me a good picture as to what exactly we're dealing with and from there assessing how many treatments I'll need," added Glaetzer, who plans to take part in the Tokyo 2020 Olympics.

The Australian won sprint gold at the 2018 World Championships in the Netherlands and team sprint gold in Melbourne in 2012. He competed at Rio 2016, narrowly missing out on medals, finishing fourth in both the sprint and team sprint events.