UCI Track World Cup: Mark Stewart & Fred Wright win madison bronze

Wright (pictured) has won the National madison title for the last two years

Britain's Mark Stewart and Fred Wright secured a bronze medal for Britain in the men's madison at the UCI Track World Cup in Hong Kong.

The British pair finished with 33 points, five behind New Zealand, with Germany's Roger Kluge and Theo Reinhardt taking gold on 56 points.

On Saturday, Jason Kenny claimed silver for Britain in the keirin.

The fourth of six World Cup meets, with points towards Olympic qualification, takes place in New Zealand next month.