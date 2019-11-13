Shane Sutton: Ex-British Cycling coach will not return to medical tribunal after storming out

Dr Richard Freeman denies ordering testosterone with the knowledge it would be used to enhance athletic performance

Ex-British Cycling technical director and Team Sky head coach Shane Sutton will not return to give evidence at Dr Richard Freeman's medical tribunal after storming out on Tuesday.

A livid Sutton left the hearing in Manchester after repeatedly denying claims by Dr Freeman's lawyer that he is "a liar, a doper and a bully".

Dr Freeman alleges the testosterone he ordered to British Cycling headquarters in 2011 was on behalf of Sutton.

The Australian denies it was for him.

Sutton is not compelled to give evidence and was appearing voluntarily as a witness for the General Medical Council at the hearing, which is to determine Dr Freeman's fitness to practise medicine.

After Sutton refused to return on Tuesday following a staggering outburst, GMC lawyer Simon Jackson QC said Sutton was told it was important to complete his evidence and he would reflect with family overnight.

Sutton informed the independent Medical Practitioners Tribunal Service (MPTS) on Wednesday he would not return on Thursday after a scheduled break in the hearing.

The MPTS said the GMC will now call former British Cycling head of medicine Dr Steve Peters on Thursday who will also be cross-examined by Dr Freeman's lawyer, Mary O'Rourke QC.

Dr Freeman is facing an allegation he ordered 30 Testogel sachets to the National Cycling Centre in May 2011 knowing or believing it was intended for an athlete to enhance performance, which he denies.

The testosterone delivery was brought to Dr Peters after former physio Phil Burt, who is due to give evidence on Friday, discovered it.

Dr Peters has claimed Dr Freeman contacted supplier Fit4Sport the day the order arrived to confirm it was sent in error, and Dr Peters said he then asked Freeman to return it.

Dr Peters said he was satisfied after being shown an email from the supplier "confirming" that the Testogel had been returned and destroyed, which Dr Freeman now admits was false.