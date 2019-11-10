Track World Cup: Katie Archibald & Elinor Barker win silver in madison

Archibald (right) had to change her bike during the madison

Great Britain's Katie Archibald and Elinor Barker won silver in the women's madison on day three of the Track Cycling World Cup in Glasgow.

The pair won the final sprint to secure silver with 31 points as Australia claimed victory with 40 points.

"It's quite nice that we've got so much better that we can do and are still second," said Barker. "I'd rather have won."

In the men's keirin, Britain's Jason Kenny had to settle for fourth.

Kenny, who won his heat in qualifying for the final, made an early surge for victory but was caught after the last corner as France's Sebastien Vigier won.

"I'm happy with my performance," said Kenny, who was beaten in the quarter-finals of the men's sprint on Saturday.

"Disappointed with the result a little bit but I've moved forward a lot and got a lot better.

"I got stuck in in the final and stuck my neck out."