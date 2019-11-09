Track World Cup: Great Britain's Katy Marchant wins keirin gold in Glasgow

Katy Marchant won gold by a slender margin at the Chris Hoy Velodrome

Track Cycling World Cup Venue: Sir Chris Hoy Velodrome, Glasgow Date: 8-10 November Start: 10:30 GMT Coverage: Live on BBC Red Button from 18:55 GMT and live text coverage on the BBC Sport website & app

Great Britain's Katy Marchant won gold in the women's keirin on day two of the Track Cycling World Cup in Glasgow.

Marchant timed her burst for the line to perfection as she beat Germany's Emma Hinze, who was second, by the smallest of margins.

In the men's madison, Ethan Hayter and Oliver Wood put in a gutsy performance to claim silver.

France won the 200-lap race as Hayter and Wood finished second by holding off third-placed Australia.

"I'm so happy. I'm really pleased with how I rode the race," said Marchant.

"There were moments when I chose to be patient and then I picked my moment at the end. It was hard work but it was worth fighting for."

Jason Kenny failed to win a medal in the men's sprint as he was beaten by Harrie Lavreysen in the quarter-finals.