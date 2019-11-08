Track World Cup: 'Inconsistent' Katie Archibald no longer 'throws dummies out of pram'

Media playback is not supported on this device GB cruise past Germany to take gold in the women's team pursuit

Track Cycling World Cup Venue: Sir Chris Hoy Velodrome, Glasgow Date: 8-10 November

Olympic champion Katie Archibald is "still a bit all over the place in training" but no longer "throws my dummies out of the pram" when she suffers dips in form.

The Scot helped Great Britain to women's team pursuit gold at Glasgow's Track Cycling World Cup on Friday.

And Archibald, 25, says she is benefiting from a more stable mindset.

"I've always been guilty of being wildly inconsistent," she told BBC Scotland.

"I used to pull it out on race day but you didn't see the training sessions, I was just all over the place.

"So I'm still a bit all over the place in training, but I know that I've put the work in now, whereas before I'd sort of throw my dummies out of the pram and cut a load of volume out because I'd been freaking out because I've not been riding well.

"So I've managed to keep the head a bit better. It's only the second race of the season, but I think it's gone better than it's ever gone."

Archibald competes in the madison event on Sunday at the Sir Chris Hoy Velodrome.

Fellow Scot Neah Evans, another member of the victorious team pursuit squad, believes the quartet can still improve after beating Germany in the final.

Evans, who gave up her job as a vet in 2017 for a place on the British Cycling programme, will race in the omnium on Saturday.

"It's the fastest I've ever gone, it's the fastest the team has gone in a while," said the 29-year-old.

Another Scot pleased with his performance was Jack Carlin, part of the British team to take silver in the men's sprint, behind Netherlands.

The 22-year-old admits his form has suffered after a disappointing Track World Championships in February, but says reuniting with former coach Kevin Stewart is paying dividends.

"He brought me up through the ranks from nothing to being at a World Cup," Carlin added.

"So I can only see it going up and up from here, and we'll chip away at them [the Dutch team] and hopefully by the time the Worlds come along [in February] we give them a good run for their money."