Track World Cup: Great Britain's women win team pursuit gold

Track Cycling World Cup Venue: Sir Chris Hoy Velodrome, Glasgow Date: 8-10 November Start: 10:30 GMT Coverage: Live on BBC Red Button from 18:55 GMT and live text coverage on the BBC Sport website & app

Great Britain's women cruised to team pursuit gold on day one of the Track Cycling World Cup in Glasgow.

Katie Archibald, Elinor Barker, Neah Evans and Ellie Dickinson clocked four minutes 12.244 seconds to beat Germany easily at the Chris Hoy Velodrome.

"It was a quick time and a little bit above our expectations. It's nice when it happens like that," said Barker.

Jack Carlin, Ryan Owens and Joseph Truman won men's team sprint silver behind world champions the Netherlands.

Home favourite Archibald says their performance is a key marker before the World Track Championships in February and next summer's Olympic Games.

"A lot of the conversation leading into an event like this is whether you want to focus on a result or a process," said Archibald. "But after you focus on a process and still walk away with a result like this, we're very happy."

The men's team pursuit team could not match the achievements of their female counterparts, with Ed Clancy, Charlie Tanfield, Ethan Hayter and Ollie Wood finishing fourth after defeat by France in the bronze medal race.

Britain won six medals in the Para-cycling events, with Liverpool's Lora Fachie winning gold and Laura Cluxton silver in the opening event of the night, the Para B individual pursuit.

Crystal Lane-Wright claimed gold in the women's Para C5 individual pursuit.

Jody Cundy, Finlay Grahan and Jaco van Gass won gold in the all-British final of the mixed Para C1-C5 team sprint.