Cycling World Cup: Kenny aims to book Olympic spot for men's team sprint squad

Track Cycling World Cup Venue: Sir Chris Hoy Velodrome, Glasgow Date: 8-10 November

Six-time Olympic champion Jason Kenny wants to use this weekend's World Cup in Glasgow to cement the men's team sprint place at the Tokyo Olympics.

Great Britain, who are defending champions, are currently ranked fifth, with the top eight nations qualifying a three-man team for the Games.

The second round of the World Cup will take place between 8 and 10 November.

"Our main focus is the team sprint and we're getting better every ride we do now," Kenny told BBC Sport.

"Hopefully we can continue that trend here in Glasgow and put that Olympic qualification to bed."

Points earned at events like World Cups go towards a nation's ranking in each discipline, with end-of-season standings determining who qualifies for next year's Olympics.

Kenny and his sprint team-mates, Ryan Owens and Jack Carlin, won silver medals at the European Championships and the first round of the World Cup in Minsk last weekend.

Both times they were beaten to gold by the Netherlands, who also lead Olympic qualifying.

"I'm really positive - we're moving forward in the fastest time that any of us have done certainly since the Olympics," added Kenny.

"The Dutch are the benchmark and have been for a few years but we're working on trying to close that gap as much as possible now.

"We're not winning but we're on the podium and we know we're working towards a goal.

"Hopefully we can keep chipping away at the Dutch and by the Olympics we'll be right on them."

Kenny, who is also the defending individual sprint Olympic champion, finished eighth in that competition in Minsk.

Despite that, he is satisfied with his progress as he looks to taper towards the major competitions next year and defend his Olympic titles.

"That was a good step forward personally on last year," he said.

"When you come into this run into the Olympics everything gets really focused.

"This is the bit where I really enjoy now where we get rid of all the distractions and we all just focus purely on performance.

"Every ride's important between now and the Olympics, every one counts and we try and make the most of every time we ride.

"And then there's the little matter of the World Championships in February, which is important to us as individuals."

