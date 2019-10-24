Peter Sagan to make debut in 2020 Giro d'Italia

This year Sagan became the first man to win the green jersey seven times

Three-time former world champion Peter Sagan will ride in the Giro d'Italia for the first time next year.

The 29-year-old has focused on the Tour de France, winning the green jersey as leader of the points classification in seven of the last eight editions.

He intends to compete in both races next year, despite a short gap between them because of the Tokyo Olympics.

"I don't think there is any rider that doesn't dream of taking part in the Corsa Rosa," the Slovakian said.

The Giro takes place from 9-31 May, with the Tour de France running from 27 June-19 July.

Sagan described the Giro as "one of the most beautiful and challenging races in the world".

He added: "With the Grande Partenza and the first three stages held in Hungary, next year's Giro d'Italia will also give me the chance to race so close to Slovakia and I'm sure the cheers of the Slovak crowds will be felt along the course."

Defending champion Richard Carapaz, who is leaving Movistar to join Team Ineos this winter, was among the riders in attendance for the route announcement in Milan and confirmed his intention to race.