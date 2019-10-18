European Track Championships: Laura Kenny wins silver as Archibald and Wood take bronze

Kenny won silver behind the Netherlands' Kirsten Wild

Four-time Olympic champion Laura Kenny won omnium silver at the European Track Championships as British team-mates Katie Archibald and Ollie Wood clinched bronze medals.

Archibald, 25, finished third in the women's individual pursuit while Wood, 23, won his medal in the men's omnium.

Kenny finished first in the scratch race before placing 10th and third in the tempo and elimination races.

"I'm a bit disappointed to be honest," said Kenny, 27.

"I always race to win so anything less than that and I'm not happy. But fair play to Kirsten [Wild] - she had a great race today."

Great Britain have now won eight medals in Apeldoorn, in the Netherlands.

Kenny and Archibald were members of the women's quartet who took team pursuit gold on Thursday, while Wood won bronze in the men's team pursuit.