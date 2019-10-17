European Track Championships: Laura Kenny wins 13th gold as GB win women's team pursuit

Great Britain recorded a time of 4:13.828 in the final to beat Germany

Laura Kenny won her 13th European Track Championship title as Great Britain took women's team pursuit gold in Apeldoorn, the Netherlands.

Four-time Olympic champion Kenny and team-mates Katie Archibald, Ellie Dickinson and Neah Evans beat Germany to gold by almost three seconds.

Ed Clancy, Ethan Hayter, Charlie Tanfield and Ollie Wood won bronze in the men's team pursuit.

Earlier, Emily Nelson won silver in the women's elimination race.

It marked the 22-year-old's second medal of the championships, having won scratch race gold - her first European title - on Wednesday.

The Netherlands' six-time world champion Kirsten Wild won gold while Poland's Nikol Plosaj took bronze.

"The race was fast right from the gun," said Nelson. "Everyone was fighting for positions and riding into gaps that weren't there, making it very technical, so you couldn't switch off for a second.

"I'm super happy with my second medal of the championships - a bit gutted to have been so close to bringing home two jerseys but to lose to someone as decorated as Kirsten isn't too bad."