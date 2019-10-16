European Track Championships: Emily Nelson wins gold for Great Britain

Emily Nelson celebrates winning gold for Great Britain in the women's scratch event

Great Britain's Emily Nelson won gold in the women's scratch event at the UEC European Track Championships in Apeldoorn, the Netherlands.

Nelson, 22, took the lead near the end and finished ahead of Ireland's Shannon McCurley and Portugal's Maria Martins for her first European title.

The British trio of Ryan Owens, Jack Carlin and Jason Kenny won a silver medal in the men's team sprint.

Britain will race in the final of the women's team pursuit on Thursday.

The quartet of Katie Archibald, Neah Evans, Ellie Dickinson and Laura Kenny took Britain into the final as the fastest qualifiers.

In the men's event, Britain face Germany for a bronze medal but the team of Ed Clancy, Ollie Wood, Charlie Tanfield and Ethan Hayter lost the chance to go for gold after being beaten by Italy.

Matt Walls was the defending champion in the men's elimination race but missed out on a medal as he came fourth.

As well as the team pursuit medal rides on Thursday, Evans will go in the women's elimination race, Walls is back in action in the men's scratch, and both individual sprint competitions start, with Katy Marchant, Sophie Capewell, Carlin and Joe Truman representing Great Britain.

On her gold medal, Nelson said: "I started my sprint a couple of laps earlier than I usually would, but I knew I wanted to lead out rather than try to get around other riders.

"I'm really happy with the jersey, especially with it being my first elite European title."