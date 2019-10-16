Shannon McCurley: Ireland cyclist wins European track silver medal

McCurley began her sports career as a runner

Ireland's Shannon McCurley has won a silver medal in the women's scratch race at the European Track Cycling Championships in the Netherlands.

The Australian-born cyclist was second behind Great Britain's Emily Nelson, with Maria Martins of Portugal third.

McCurley, whose father is from Belfast and mother from Dublin, became the first female track cyclist to represent Ireland at the Olympics in Rio 2016.

She competed in the Keirin and was eliminated at the repechage stage.

In the women's team pursuit, Ireland narrowly missed out on a place in the knockout stages when they finished ninth.

A place in the top eight would have secured Alice Sharpe, Kelly Murphy, Mia Griffin and Orla Walsh a second ride.