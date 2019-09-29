Road World Championship: Denmark's Mads Pedersen claims shock elite men's road race title

Mads Pedersen surged round Matteo Trentin inside the final 200m to claim the title

Mads Pedersen claimed a shock victory in brutal wet conditions to become the first Dane to ever win the elite men's world road race title in Yorkshire.

Pedersen, 23, clawed his way back into the leading trio after initially being dropped on the final lap in Harrogate.

Even then Italy's Matteo Trentin was the favourite in the sprint finish but Pedersen surged past to beat him into second, with Switzerland's Stefan Kung taking bronze.

"This is unbelievable," said Pedersen.

"I didn't expect this and it wasn't the plan."

Pedersen is only the second Dane to win a world road race title after Amalie Dideriksen won the women's event in 2016.

