Road World Championship: Denmark's Mads Pedersen claims shock elite men's road race title

By Jack Skelton

BBC Sport

Denmark's Mads Pedersen raises his arms in celebration after winning the 2019 elite men's world road race title
Mads Pedersen surged round Matteo Trentin inside the final 200m to claim the title

Mads Pedersen claimed a shock victory in brutal wet conditions to become the first Dane to ever win the elite men's world road race title in Yorkshire.

Pedersen, 23, clawed his way back into the leading trio after initially being dropped on the final lap in Harrogate.

Even then Italy's Matteo Trentin was the favourite in the sprint finish but Pedersen surged past to beat him into second, with Switzerland's Stefan Kung taking bronze.

"This is unbelievable," said Pedersen.

"I didn't expect this and it wasn't the plan."

Pedersen is only the second Dane to win a world road race title after Amalie Dideriksen won the women's event in 2016.

More to follow.

Find out more

Top Stories

Also in Sport

Explore the BBC

Featured

Get Inspired

Find ways to get active

How to get involved in just about any sport or activity

Find a club, activity or sport near you