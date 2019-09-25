Road World Championships: Rohan Dennis defends time trial title

Media playback is not supported on this device Road World Championships: Rohan Dennis defends emotional world time trial title

Rohan Dennis defended his world time trial title by winning gold at the Road World Championships in Yorkshire.

The Australian, 29, completed the 54km course from Northallerton to Harrogate in one hour five minutes five seconds.

That was 1min 9secs quicker than Belgium's 19-year-old European champion Remco Evenepoel, while Italy's Filippo Ganna took bronze.

Alex Dowsett finished fifth - his best result in a world time trial - to earn Great Britain a second Olympic place.

A top-10 finish secured an extra Tokyo 2020 spot in the time trial.

John Archibald, who helped GB win a mixed relay bronze on Sunday, was 14th.

Dennis was racing for the first time since abandoning the Tour de France on the eve of the individual time trial stage in July.

He was the last rider to start, closing the gap on 2018 bronze medallist Victor Campenaerts and Vuelta a Espana winner Primoz Roglic before improving on the time set by Evenepoel, who won the junior road race and time trial titles at last year's World Championships.

Evenepoel, who skipped the under-23 category to compete at elite level this year, is also expected to challenge for a medal in Sunday's road race.