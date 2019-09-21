Geraint Thomas withdraws from time trial at Road World Championships

Geraint Thomas won a gold medal at the 2008 and 2012 Olympic Games

Britain's Geraint Thomas has withdrawn from the time trial at the Road World Championships as he says is not in "good enough shape to perform to his best".

The 2018 Tour de France winner still plans to ride in the road race at the event in Yorkshire.

"I've tried to get back into shape after my post tour break," Thomas said.

"The decision was made... to skip the time trial and commit to the team for the road race."

Thomas, 33, was beaten into second at this year's Tour de France by Ineos team-mate Egan Bernal, who will not be competing in Yorkshire.

"While it's a shame that Geraint is withdrawing from the time trial, we understand and support his decision," British Cycling's performance director Stephen Park said.

John Archibald, who finished second in the elite men's time trial at the National Road Championships, will replace Thomas in the time trial.