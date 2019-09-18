Geraint Thomas named in GB Road World Championships team

Geraint Thomas (right) finished runner-up to Ineos team-mate Egan Bernal in the Tour de France in July

Former Tour de France winner Geraint Thomas will ride for Great Britain at the UCI Road World Championships in Yorkshire, to run from 22-29 September.

The Welshman, 33, will compete in the time trial and road race at the event.

Joining him in the time trial on 25 September will be national champion Alex Dowsett, while Ben Swift is also in the road race team four days later.

Owain Doull, Tao Geoghegan Hart, Ian Stannard and Adam Yates have also made final selection for the team.

Doull and Geoghegan Hart both rode for Team Ineos at the Vuelta a Espana, which finished last Sunday.

Thomas won the Tour de France in 2018 but this year was beaten by Ineos team-mate Egan Bernal, who will not be competing at the Championships.

British Cycling's elite men's road coach Matt Brammeier said: "We have such a talent pool of elite men's road riders in this country that final selection was quite tricky, even though the course is so challenging.

"Having just finished the Tour of Britain with the Great Britain cycling team, I was once again blown away by the level of support we receive out on the roads and I know we are all looking forward to experiencing that again in Yorkshire next week."

GB Elite Men's Time Trial

Alex Dowsett (30, Essex)

Geraint Thomas (33, Cardiff)

Elite Men's Road Race

Owain Doull (26, Cardiff)

Tao Geoghegan Hart (24, London)

Ian Stannard (32, Chelmsford)

Ben Swift (31, Yorkshire)

Geraint Thomas (33, Cardiff)

Adam Yates (27, Bury)