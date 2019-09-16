Mark Cavendish: Sprinter to partner Olympic winner Owain Doull at London Six Day

Mark Cavendish has won World Championship gold medals on road and track, but silver in the 2016 Omnium is his only Olympic medal.

Mark Cavendish says the London Six Day will be an opportunity to prepare for track events at the 2020 Olympics.

Cavendish, who has never won an Olympic gold medal, will partner Owain Doull at the Lee Valley VeloPark 22-27 October.

The 34-year-old sprinter was left out of the 2019 Tour de France by Team Dimension Data, denying him the chance to add to his 30 stage wins.

The field for the London event includes Italian Elia Viviani and British pair Katie Archibald and Elinor Barker.

Cavendish who finished second in the London Six Day with Sir Bradley Wiggins in 2016 and fellow Manx rider Peter Kennaugh in 2017 said: "I am incredibly excited to be back competing at the iconic velodrome.

"From previous experience I know how competitive the field will be.

"It's a great event for elite cyclists and it allows another opportunity to prepare for 2020 in the most competitive arena, against some of the best riders in the world."

Doull who won Olympic gold in the 2016 team pursuit will be making his Six Day Series debut, having just completed his first grand tour at the 2019 Vuelta a España.

"I can't wait to race alongside Mark at Six Day London," said the 26-year-old Welshman, "he's a British cycling legend and I'm sure we'll perform well together.

"I've heard great things about Six Day and will be determined to bring it home for Wales under the lights."