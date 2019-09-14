Para-cycling World Championships: Storey wins second gold

Sarah Storey has now won 33 world titles during her career

Britain's Sarah Storey won her second gold medal of the UCI Para-cycling World Championships after defending her C5 road race title in the Netherlands.

Storey has defended both titles she won in Italy last year after victory in the WC5 time trial on Thursday.

Fourteen-time Paralympic champion Storey has now won 33 world titles.

Crystal Lane-Wright, who won bronze in the same event last year, missed out on a medal after a crash on the final corner took her out of the race.

In addition to Storey's gold, Britain won two other medals on the penultimate day of the championships

Katie Toft won her second silver medal of the competition in the C1 road race.

Jaco van Gass recovered from getting stuck behind an early crash to claim silver in a bunch sprint in the men's C3 category.