Tour of Britain: Mathieu van der Poel regains lead as Edoardo Affini wins sixth stage

Mitchelton-Scott's Edoardo Affini finished seven seconds clear of Sebastian Langeveld on Friday

Dutchman Mathieu van der Poel regained the Tour of Britain lead as he came sixth on stage six, a 14.4km individual time trial in Worcestershire.

Italian Edoardo Affini won the stage as Van der Poel beat overnight leader Matteo Trentin by nine seconds to take a six-second lead overall.

"It's a really close battle with Matteo and I think it's going to be a proper fight," Van der Poel told ITV Sport.

"It was a long time ago when I did a time trial. I'm happy with the result."

Despite losing the overall lead, Mitchelton-Scott's Trentin believes he still has an outside chance to win the race.

The Italian said: "It's harder and harder every day. I did the best I could but I was expecting to lose a bit and six seconds is not the end, but still it's going to be hard to take it back."

British time trial champion Alex Dowsett was the best home finisher on Friday in seventh, while Ben Swift of Team Ineos is the highest-ranked British rider in the general classification in 13th, 49 seconds behind Van der Poel.

Friday's stage seven - the penultimate stage - is a 188.7km course from Warwick to Burton Dassett Country Park, while the final 166km stage starts in Altrincham and finishes in central Manchester on Saturday.

Tour of Britain stage six result

Edoardo Affini (Ita/Mitchelton-Scott) 16mins 39secs Sebastian Langeveld (Ned/EF Education First Pro Cycling) + 7secs Dylan van Baarle (Ned/Team Ineos) + 7secs Luke Durbridge (Aus/Mitchelton-Scott) + 8secs Tanel Kangert (Ned/EF Education First Pro Cycling) + 10secs Mathieu van der Poel (Ned/Corendon-Circus) + 12secs Alex Dowsett (GB/Team Katusha-Alpecin) + 13secs

Tour of Britain overall standings after six stages

Mathieu van der Poel (Ned/Corendon-Circus) 21hrs 50mins 49secs Matteo Trentin (Ita/Mitchelton-Scott) + 6secs Pavel Sivakov (Rus/Team Ineos) + 24secs Jasper de Buyst (Bel/Lotto-Soudal) + 26secs Nils Politt (Ger/Team Katusha-Alpecin) + 27secs Gianni Moscon (Ita/Team Ineos) + 33secs Mike Teunissen (Ned/Team Jumbo-Visma) + 35secs Tanel Kangert (Est/EF Education First Pro Cycling) + 36secs Andrey Amador (Cos/Movistar Team) + 39secs Amund Grondhal Jansen (Nor/Team Jumbo-Visma) + 40secs