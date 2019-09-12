Dame Sarah Storey criticises security at Para-cycling World Championships

Storey is Britain's most successful female Paralympian

Dame Sarah Storey has criticised the organisation of the UCI Para-cycling World Championships after defending her WC5 time trial title.

The Briton completed the 20.8km course in the Netherlands in 29 minutes 41.90 seconds to claim victory.

"The concerning part was the low level of security," said the 41-year-old.

"Cars crossing junctions just seconds before riders approached, pedestrians casually crossing on the lights rather than at the direction of marshals."

Storey posted her comments on social media and added: "We've been plonked in a town that's carrying on as normal.

"This scenario wouldn't be acceptable for the non-disabled World Champs.

"If the event isn't financed properly to close these roads fully, the UCI need to start investing to bring it up to standard.

"It's one thing to say there's no prize money due to financial constraints, but quite another to risk rider safety for that reason too."

BBC Sport has contacted the UCI for a response.