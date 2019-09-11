Road World Championships: British Cycling names team for inaugural mixed relay

Harry Tanfield was named Most Combative Rider on stage three of the Tour of Britain

UCI Road World Championships Location: Yorkshire, UK Dates: 22-29 September Coverage: Live coverage of each race across BBC Two, the Red Button and iPlayer, as well as the BBC Sport website and app

British Cycling has named its team to compete in the inaugural team time trial mixed relay at the Road World Championships in Yorkshire.

John Archibald, Dan Bigham and Harry Tanfield will lead out Lauren Dolan, Anna Henderson and Joss Lowden on the 14km course in Harrogate.

Britain is hosting the championships for the first time since 1982.

The relay takes place on Sunday, 22 September, with live coverage on the BBC.

The finalised GB teams for the other races, which take place from 22-29 September, are yet to be announced.