Tour of Britain: Dylan Groenewegen wins stage three from Mathieu van der Poel
-
- From the section Cycling
Dylan Groenewegen won the third stage of the Tour of Britain in an uphill sprint finish in Newcastle-upon-Tyne.
Groenewegen beat Dutch compatriot Mathieu van der Poel and Italy's Davide Cimolai to the line.
The 26-year-old's win was his second in three days after his victory in the first stage, and fourth overall at the Tour of Britain.
Matteo Trentin remains the general classification leader with a seven-second lead on Cimolai.
Tour of Britain stage three results:
1. Dylan Groenewegen (Ned/Jumbo-Visma) 4 hrs 37 mins 53 secs
2. Mathieu van der Poel (Ned/Corendon-Circus) Same time
3. Davide Cimolai (Ita/Israel Cycling Academy)
4. Mike Teunissen (Ned/Jumbo-Visma)
5. Matteo Trentin (Ita/Mitchelton-Scott)
General classification:
1. Matteo Trentin (Ita/Mitchelton-Scott) 13 hrs 13 mins 18 secs
2. Davide Cimolai (Ita/Israel Cycling Academy) +7 secs
3. Mathieu van der Poel (Ned/Corendon-Circus) +11 secs
4. Mike Teunissen (Ned/Jumbo-Visma) +13 secs
5. Simon Clarke (Aus/EF Education First) +16 secs
6. Ben Swift (GB/Team Ineos) +17 secs
7. Loic Vliegen (Bel/Wanty-Groupe Gobert) Same time
8. Alex Edmondson (Aus/Mitchelton-Scott)
9. Danilo Wyss (Sui/Team Dimension Data)
10. Amund Grondahl Jansen (Nor/Jumbo-Visma)