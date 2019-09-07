Vuelta a Espana: Sam Bennett wins stage 14 in Oviedo

Primoz Roglic retains the leader's red jersey at Vuelta a Espana despite a crash on stage 14

Ireland's Sam Bennett claimed his second stage win at this year's Vuelta a Espana on stage 14 in Oviedo.

The Bora-Hansgrohe rider crossed ahead of Max Richeze of Argentina with Belgian Tosh van der Sande third.

The finish was dominated by a massive crash in the final kilometre which took out many in the peloton and prevented a mass sprint to the line.

Race leader Primoz Roglic of Slovenia suffered a minor fall in the crash but did not lose any time.

The 188km stage was supposed to be a quieter day after two tough weeks in the saddle and with mountain stages to come on Sunday and Monday.

It was gearing up for a bunch finish, but entering the final kilometre riders were sent tumbling on an incline.

Bennett was already ahead of that, and enjoyed a more comfortable victory than he could have imagined as he overtook Richeze and Van der Sande in the final 500m.

It was his second La Vuelta stage victory after winning stage three on 26 August, and his fifth in a Grand Tour after three at the 2018 Giro d'Italia.

The 28-year-old is having an exceptional year with this his 13th victory.

"I'm just delighted," Bennett told Eurosport. "I've reached my target for the season, but hopefully there are another one or two more wins to come."

Roglic and other General Classification contenders Alejandro Valverde of Spain and Roglic's fellow Slovenian Tadej Pogacar were involved in the late crash.

But as it occurred in the final three kilometres of the race, no time is lost in the overall standings and so the Jumbo-Visma rider will spend a fourth day in the leader's red jersey.

"It's always fast and crazy at the end so you need a bit of luck," said Poglic. "It's important to stay in one piece."

The 154.4km stage 15 on Sunday is a gruelling one with four category one climbs from Tineo to a summit finish at Santuario del Acebo.

Stage 14 result

1. Sam Bennett (Ire/Bora-Hansgrohe) 4hrs 28mins 46secs

2. Max Richeze (Arg/Deceuninck-Quick Step) same time

3. Tosh van der Sande (Bel/Lotto-Soudal) +2secs

4. Marc Sarreau (Fra/Groupama-FDJ) +5secs

5. Clement Venturini (Fra/AG2r La Mondiale) +5secs

6. Marc Soler (Esp/Movistar) +5secs

7. Jonas Koch (Ger/CCC) +5secs

8. John Degenkolb (Ger/Trek-Segafredo) +5secs

9. Max Walscheid (Ger/Sunweb) +5secs

10. Szymon Sajnok (Pol/CCC) +5secs

Overall leaders

1. Primoz Roglic (Slo/Jumbo-Visma) 53hrs 49mins 19secs

2. Alejandro Valverde (Spa/Movistar) +2min 25secs

3. Tadej Pogacar (Slo/UAE Team Emirates) +3mins 01secs

4. Miguel Angel Lopez (Col/Astana) +3mins 18secs

5. Nairo Quintana (Col/Movistar) +3mins 33secs

6. Rafal Majka (Pol/Bora-Hansgrohe) +6mins 15secs

7. Nicolas Edet (Fra/Cofidis) +7mins 18secs

8. Carl Fredrik Hagen (Nor/Lotto-Soudal) +7mins 33secs

9. Wilco Kelderman (Ned/Sunweb) +7mins 39secs

10. Dylan Teuns (Bel/Bahrain-Merida) +9mins 58secs