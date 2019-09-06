Ben Swift signs contract to stay with Team Ineos to end of 2021

Ben Swift won his first national road race title in the British Championships in June

Ben Swift has signed a new contract to keep him with Team Ineos to the end of the 2021 season.

The Englishman, 31, has had two spells with the team after joining the then-named Team Sky in 2010 and most recently returned at the start of 2019.

"I feel like I've found a renewed enthusiasm and motivation for the sport this year, so this new contract feels rewarding for many reasons," he said.

"I think that's down to the team and the way I've been riding this year."

It has been an eventful 2019 for Swift, who was admitted to intensive care after rupturing his spleen on a training ride with Geraint Thomas.

However he went on to seal victory in the British Road Championships in Norwich in June.

"I don't think anybody was expecting me to get back to the levels I've achieved this year so it's hugely satisfying," he said. "It's been a really pleasing season so far.

"It's been a really targeted process for me all season. We've stuck to the plan, even when the crash slightly disrupted things, and now we're working towards the Tour of Britain and the World Championships."