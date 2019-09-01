Mountain Bike World Championship: Great Britain's Tahnee Seagrave wins women's downhill silver

From the section

Tahnee Seagrave also won silver at the 2018 Mountain Bike World Championships in Switzerland

Great Britain's Tahnee Seagrave claimed silver in the women's downhill at the Mountain Bike World Championship as France's Myriam Nicole won gold.

Making her competitive return following surgery on a shoulder injury four months ago, the 24-year-old finished 1.204 seconds behind Nicole's time of four minutes 53.226 seconds in Canada.

Marine Cabirou finished third, 1.694 seconds behind her compatriot Nicole.

Seagrave's podium in Mont Saint-Anne is her third world championship medal.

The Croydon-born rider also won downhill silver at the 2018 world championships in Switzerland.