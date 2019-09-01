Vuelta a Espana: Tadej Pogacar wins stage nine as Nairo Quintana takes overall lead

Victory on stage nine saw 20-year-old Tadej Pogacar move up to fifth in the overall standings

Slovenia's Tadej Pogacar claimed victory on a gruelling stage nine of the Vuelta a Espana as Colombian Nairo Quintana took the overall lead.

Team UAE rider Pogacar, 20, beat Quintana by 23 seconds on the summit finish in Cortals d'Encamp as Jumbo-Visma's Primoz Roglic finished third.

Movistar's Quintana leads Roglic by six seconds overall, while Miguel Angel Lopez sits a further 11 seconds behind.

It is the first time Quintana has led the race since his victory in 2016.

The brutal 94.4km stage from Andorra saw the riders taken through the Engolasters mountain pass for the first time in the event's history.

Cofidis' French rider Nicolas Edet - having taken the red jersey on a wet stage eight on Saturday - fell to seventh overall in Sunday's stormy conditions, two minutes 21 seconds down on Quintana.

Pogacar's impressive win takes him from ninth to fifth in the general classification, one minute 42 seconds off the lead.

Team Ineos' British rider Tao Geoghegan Hart finished 10th.

Monday brings the first rest day of the 2019 race before Tuesday's individual time trial from Jurancon to Pau.

Stage 9 result

1. Tadej Pogacar (Slo/UAE Team Emirates) 2hrs 58mins 9secs

2. Nairo Quintana (Col/Movistar Team) +23secs

3. Primoz Roglic (Slo/Team Jumbo-Visma) +48secs

4. Alejandro Valverde (Spa/Movistar Team) same time

5. Marc Soler (Spa/Movistar) +57secs

6. Hermann Pernsteiner (Aut/Bahrain-Merida) +59secs

7. Sergio Higuita (Col/EF Education First) +1min 1sec

8. Wilco Kelderman (NED/Team Sunweb) same time

9. Miguel Angel López (Col/Astana Pro Team) same time

10. Tao Geoghegan Hart (Gbr/Ineos) +1min 38secs

Overall leaders

1. Nairo Quintana (Col/Movistar Team) 35hrs 18mins 18secs

2. Primoz Roglic (Slo/Team Jumbo-Visma) +6secs

3. Miguel Angel López (Col/Astana Pro Team) +11secs

4. Alejandro Valverde (Spa/Movistar Team) +20secs

5. Tadej Pogacar (Slo/UAE Team Emirates) +1min 42secs

6. Carl Fredrik Hagen (Nor/Lotto) +1min 46secs

7. Nicolas Edet (Fra/Cofidis) +2mins 21secs

8. Rafal Majka (Pol/BORA-hansgrohe) +3min 22secs

9. Wilco Kelderman (NED/Team Sunweb) +3mins 53secs

10. Dylan Teuns (Bel/Bahrain-Merida) +4mins 46secs