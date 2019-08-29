Vuelta a Espana: Jesus Herrada wins stage six

The sixth stage of the Vuelta a Espana was marred by a big crash which forced four riders to abandone the race

Four riders, including Britain's Hugh Carthy, were forced to abandon the Vuelta a Espana after a massive crash as Spain's Jesus Herrada won stage six.

Ireland's Nicolas Roche, who started the day fifth in the general classification, was involved and tried to ride on before abandoning.

The other two riders forced to pull out were Colombia's Rigoberto Uran and Spain's Víctor de la Parte.

On a dramatic day, Tejay van Garderen also crashed near the end of the stage.

Carthy, Uran and American Van Garderen, who was part of the breakaway, all ride for EF Education First.

An EF Education First statement during the race said Uran and Carthy were on their way to hospital where they would receive "further medical evaluation".

Uran started the day sixth in the general classification and De la Parte 13th.

Herrada finished the mountain stage from Mora de Rubeilos to Ares del Maestrat seven seconds ahead of Belgium's Dylan Teuns, who is the new race leader.

Stage 6 result:

1. Jesus Herrada (Spa/Cofidis, Solutions Credits) 4 hrs 43 mins 55 secs

2. Dylan Teuns (Bel/Bahrain-Merida) +7 secs

3. Dorian Godon (Fra/AG2R La Mondiale) +21 secs

4. Robert Gesink (Ned/Team Jumbo-Visma) +21 secs

5. Bruno Armirail (Fra/Groupama-FDJ) +37 secs

6. Pawel Poljanski (Pol/BORA-hansgrohe) +39 secs

7. Nelson Oliveira (Por/Movistar Team) +45 secs

8. Gianluca Brambilla (Ita/Trek-Segafredo) +47 secs

9. David de la Cruz (Spa/Team INEOS) +50 secs

10. Tsgabu Grmay (Eth/Mitchelton-Scott) +2 min 35 secs

More to follow.