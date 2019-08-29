Mark Cavendish to ride Six Day London in October

Mark Cavendish (left) finished second with GB team-mate Peter Kennaugh at Six Day London in 2017

Britain's Mark Cavendish will ride in October's Six Day event at London's Lee Valley for the third time.

The former world champion, 34, finished second when partnering Bradley Wiggins in 2016 and Peter Kennaugh in 2017.

Cavendish missed the Tour de France after being left out by Dimension Data but is team leader at this week's Deutschland Tour.

The multi-discipline Six Day event will be broadcast on the BBC Sport website and via BBC iPlayer from 22-27 October.

Racing includes the madison, time trials, team eliminations, scratch races and points race, with competitions for elite men and women and emerging junior talent.

Other locations for the Six Day series include Berlin, Copenhagen, Melbourne and Hong Kong. It concludes in Brisbane in March 2020.

Manchester hosted a round of the challenge in March, with British Olympic champions Laura Kenny and Katie Archibald taking part.