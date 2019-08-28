Vuelta a Espana: Angel Madrazo wins stage five as Lopez reclaims overall lead

Madrazo claimed a first stage win for Burgos

Angel Madrazo won the first summit finish of the Vuelta a Espana as Miguel Angel Lopez reclaimed the overall lead after stage five.

Burgos-BH rider Madrazo broke away in the final 200m of the 171km road race from L'Eliana to Alto de Javalambre.

Astana's Lopez finished fourth to ensure he leads the general classification for the first time since Saturday's time trial.

He leads Primoz Roglic by 14 seconds.

Former winner Nairo Quintana is fourth overall, 23 seconds behind Lopez.

Nicolas Roche, who had led the race for the past two days, dropped to fifth after finishing the stage two minutes and 17 seconds behind Madrazo. He is 57 seconds behind Lopez.

The race resumes in the mountains on Thursday for the 199km stage seven, which starts at Roba de Murielos before finishing at the top of Puerto de Ares.

The 74th edition of La Vuelta finishes in Madrid on 15 September.

Stage 5 result:

1. Angel Madrazo (Spa/Burgos) 4 hrs 58 mins 1 sec

2. Jetse Bol (Ned/Burgos) +10 secs

3. Jose Herrada (Spa/Cofidis, Solutions Crédits) +22 secs

4. Miguel Angel Lopez (Col/Astana Pro Team) +47 secs

5. Alejandro Valverde (Spa/Movistar Team) +59 secs

6. Primoz Roglic (Slo/Team Jumbo-Visma) "

7. Tadej Pogacar (Slo/UAE Team Emirates) +1 min 29 secs

8. Nairo Quintana (Col/Movistar Team) +1 min 41 secs

9. Sepp Kuss (USA/Team Jumbo-Visma "

10. Esteban Chaves (Col/Mitchelton-Scott) +1 min 46 secs

Overall leaders

1. Miguel Angel Lopez (Col/Astana Pro Team) 18 hours 55 minutes 21 secs

2. Primoz Roglic (Slo/Team Jumbo-Visma) +14 secs

3. Nairo Quintana (Col/Movistar) +23 secs

4. Alejandro Valverde (Esp/Movistar) +28 secs

5. Nicolas Roche (Irl/Sunweb) +57 secs

6. Rigoberto Uran (Col/EF Education First) +59 secs

7. Esteban Chaves (Col/Mitchelton-Scott) +1 min 17 secs

8. Rafal Majka (Pol/BORA-hansgrohe) +1 min 18 secs

9. Tadej Pogacar (Slo/UAE Team Emirates) +1 min 49 secs

10. Wilco Kelderman (Ned/Team Sunweb) +1 min 50 secs