Vuelta a Espana: Sam Bennett wins stage three as Nicolas Roche retains lead

Bennett (white shirt) takes the line to win stage three

Ireland's Sam Bennett timed his sprint finish to perfection as he claimed stage three at the Vuelta a Espana.

The Irish national champion took the line comfortably ahead of Edward Theuns and Luka Mezgec for his maiden Vuelta stage and fourth Grand Tour stage win.

Bennett's fellow Irishman Nicolas Roche retains the leader's red jersey, remaining two seconds ahead of 2016 Vuelta winner Nairo Quintana.

Sean Kelly is the only previous Irish overall winner of the Vuelta, in 1988.

"It means a lot to get another Grand Tour stage victory," said 28-year-old Bora Hansgrohe rider Bennett, who won three stages at last year's Giro d'Italia.

Defending champion Simon Yates, fellow Britons Chris Froome and Geraint Thomas, plus Tour de France winner Egan Bernal and Giro d'Italia winner Richard Carapaz are some of the leading riders not competing in this year's event.

There is another flat stage on Tuesday, a 175.5km run from Cullera to El Puig.

The 21-stage Grand Tour event concludes in Madrid on 15 September.

Stage 3 result:

1. Sam Bennett (Ire/Bora-Hansgrohe) 4 hrs 25 mins 02 secs

2. Edward Theuns (Bel/Trek-Segafredo) same time

3. Luka Mezgec (Slo/Mitchelton-Scott) "

4. Jon Aberasturi (Spa/Caja Rural-Seguros RGA) "

5. Phil Bauhaus (Ger/Bahrain-Merida) "

6. Maximiliano Richeze (Arg/Deceuninck-Quick-Step) "

7. Fabio Jakobsen (Ned/Deceuninck-Quick-Step) "

8. Cyril Barthe (Fra/Euskadi-Murias) "

9. Szymon Sajnok (Pol/CCC Team) "

10. Clement Venturini (Fra/AG2R La Mondiale) "

General Classification standings (after stage three):

1. Nicolas Roche (Ire/Sunweb) 9hrs 51 mins 14 secs

2. Nairo Quintana (Col/Movistar) +2 secs

3. Rigoberto Uran (Col/EF Education First) +8 secs

4. Mikel Nieve (Spa/Mitchelton-Scott) +22 secs

5. Miguel Angel Lopez Moreno (Spa/Astana Pro) +33 secs

6. Primoz Roglic (Svn/UAE Team Emirates) +35 secs

7. Sergio Andres Higuita Garcia (Col/EF Education First) +37 secs

8. Wilco Kelderman (Ned/Sunweb) +38 secs

9. Davide Formolo (Ita/Bora-Hansgrohe) +46 secs

10. Rafal Majka (Pol/Bora-Hansgrohe) "