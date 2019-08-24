Team founded by Sir Bradley Wiggins will close down at end of year

Team Wiggins has competed at the Tour of Britain in 2015, 2016 and 2018

The professional cycling team founded by 2012 Tour de France winner Sir Bradley Wiggins is to close down at the end of the year.

Team Wiggins announced on Saturday that it will "not be operating in 2020".

The team, which has been involved in racing for five years, will compete for a final time at next month's Tour of Britain.

It was originally set up to help Wiggins and the British team before the Rio Olympics in 2016.

Wiggins won his fifth Olympic gold medal at the Rio Games, in the team pursuit.

Cyclists to have progressed through the team include Owain Doull and Chris Lawless, who are now part of Team Ineos.