2019 Road World Championships: Yorkshire hosts pinnacle of cycling calendar - watch on the BBC
- From the section Cycling
Yorkshire is playing host to the first UCI Road World Championships to be held in Britain since 1982 and the BBC will be showing live coverage from 22-29 September.
The pinnacle event in the international road cycling calendar will include a range of men's and women's races starting in different towns and cities throughout Yorkshire, but each finishing in the main competition town of Harrogate.
There will be live coverage of each race across BBC Two, the Red Button and iPlayer, as well as the BBC Sport website and app, where there will also be live text commentary and regular reports, reaction and social media.
Each race discipline - time trial and road - will be covered across all age groups, from junior to elite, in individual and team events.
Clare Balding will lead the coverage on BBC Two and the commentary for all elite races will be Simon Brotherton, Chris Boardman and Rochelle Gilmore..
Schedule and BBC coverage
All times are BST and are subject to change. The BBC is not responsible for any changes that may be made.
Sunday, 22 September
12:30-14:15 - Team time trial mixed relay, BBC Red Button
13:00-16:00 - Team time trial mixed relay, BBC Two
Monday, 23 September
10:00-12:05 - Women's junior time trial, BBC Red Button
13:30-16:30 - Men's junior time trial, Connected TV and online (replayed 18:00-21:00, BBC Red Button)
Tuesday, 24 September
10:00-12:50 - Under-23s men's time trial, Connected TV and online (replayed 22:30-01:20, BBC Red Button)
14:30-17:15 - Women's time trial, BBC Two
Wednesday, 25 September
13:00-16:15 - Men's time trial, BBC Two
Thursday, 26 September
11:00-15:45 - Junior men's road race (TBC), BBC Red Button
Friday, 27 September
08:30-11:30 - Women's junior road race, BBC Red Button
14:00-19:15 - Under-23s men's road race, BBC Red Button
Saturday, 28 September
11:00-16:00 - Women's road race, BBC Two
Sunday, 29 September
08:30-11:00 - Men's road race, BBC Red Button
11:00-16:30 - Men's road race, BBC Two
