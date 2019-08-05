Bjorg Lambrecht: Belgian cyclist dies following crash during the Tour de Pologne

Breaking news

Belgian cyclist Bjorg Lambrecht has died at the age of 22 following a crash during stage three of the Tour de Pologne.

Lambrecht crashed around 60 miles from the end of the race from Chorzow to Zabrze in Poland.

He was taken to hospital where he later died.

"The biggest tragedy possible that could happen to the family, friends and team-mates of Bjorg has happened. Rest in peace," said his team Lotto Soudal.

More to follow.

