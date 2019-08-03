RideLondon Classique: Kirsten Wild disqualified after crash

Media playback is not supported on this device Horror crash in RideLondon Classique

Defending champion Kirsten Wild was disqualified from the RideLondon Classique following a dramatic collision at The Mall.

On the finishing straight, Wild cut across and her back wheel was clipped by Chloe Hosking, resulting in a horrific crash involving many riders.

Wild came through on the inside to win but after a review she was penalised for her sudden change of direction.

Victory was awarded to her fellow Netherlands rider Lorena Wiebes.

Wild thought she had won the race - the richest one-day event on the women's circuit with a prize of 100,00 euros (£91,500) - for the third time and, interviewed before her disqualification was announced, she told BBC Sport: "I didn't see the crash, it was behind me, it was really hectic. I was only looking for the finish line."

Susanne Andersen of Norway dominated the sprint event with three wins and a second to finish 10 points clear on 19.

There was disappointment for Alice Barnes, who finished as the highest-placed Briton last year in ninth.

Just before the start of the final lap, Sunweb's Leah Kirchmann tumbled and her handlebars caught the back wheel of Barnes.

Overall race result

1. Lorena Wiebes (Ned/Parkhotel Valkenburg) 1hr 33mins 56secs

2. Elisa Balsamo (Ita/Valcar-Cylance) same time

3. Coryn Rivera (US/Sunweb) "

4. Lotte Kopecky (Bel/Lotto-Soudal) "

5. Letizia Paternoster (Ita/Trek-Segafredo) "