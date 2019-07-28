Tour de France 2019: Egan Bernal wins, Geraint Thomas second, Peter Sagan wins in Paris

Egan Bernal became the youngest rider in 110 years to win the Tour de France when he crossed the finish line on stage 21 in Paris on Sunday evening.

With the race leader not challenged on the final stage, 22-year-old Bernal became the first Colombian winner.

He crossed the line in the peloton, arm-in-arm with his Ineos team-mate and last year's winner Geraint Thomas, who finished second this time.

Caleb Ewan won the traditional sprint finish on the Champs-Elysees.

The Australian timed his charge to the line to perfection, edging out Dylan Groenewegen to win his second stage on his debut Tour.

More to follow.