Chris Froome is 'ahead of schedule' in recovery from serious crash

Froome crashed the day after this picture was taken at the Criterium du Dauphine last month

Tour de France 2019 Dates: 6-28 July. Coverage: Live radio commentary on each stage via the BBC Sport website plus daily BeSpoke podcast.

Chris Froome's recovery from a serious crash is "ahead of schedule" according to Team Ineos boss Sir Dave Brailsford.

The four-time Tour de France winner, 34, broke his neck, femur, elbow, hip and ribs in the accident on 12 June.

The Briton was home from hospital before this year's Tour and last week tweeted a video of himself cycling on a static bike, pedalling with one leg.

"He's managed to turn a pedal now with his other leg. He's well ahead of where he was hoping to be," said Brailsford.

Speaking to the BBC's Sportsweek program, Brailsford added: "In typical Chris Froome fashion, he's putting everything into his recovery.

"Hopefully we'll see him back at the Tour de France next year."

Froome's team-mate Egan Bernal is set to become the youngest Tour winner for 110 years on Sunday with another Team Ineos rider, defending champion Geraint Thomas, second.