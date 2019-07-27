Tour de France 2019: Egan Bernal set to win from Geraint Thomas

Thomas congratulated Ineos team-mate Bernal as they crossed the finish line together at the end of stage 20

Egan Bernal is poised to become the first Colombian to win the Tour de France after finishing Saturday's penultimate stage in the yellow jersey.

Race tradition dictates that the race leader is not challenged on Sunday's final stage to Paris.

Bernal, 22, will become the youngest Tour winner for 110 years, with Ineos team-mate Geraint Thomas in second.

Dutchman Steven Kruijswijk moved up to third as Julian Alaphilippe faded on an Alpine stage won by as Vincenzo Nibali.

Italian Nibali, winner of the Tour de France in 2014, was in the day's break and attacked again on the climb to the finish at Val Thorens, winning by 10 seconds from Spain's Alejandro Valverde.

Bernal and Thomas, who won last year's Tour, crossed the line arm-in-arm, with huge grins on their faces. They came into the race as joint leaders for Ineos and, providing they both cross the finish line in Paris on Sunday, will end it first and second in the general classification.

Colombian Bernal will also collect the white jersey as the best young rider in the race.

The green points jersey classification will be won by Slovakian Peter Sagan, who pulled a wheelie as he rode over the finish line several minutes after the stage winner, while the polka dot King of the Mountains jersey will go to Frenchman Romain Bardet.

More to follow.