Tour de France 2019: Stage 20 cut by 71km because of landslides and weather warnings

Alaphilippe climbed into his team car after learning the stage had been cancelled

Saturday's penultimate stage of the Tour de France will be shortened by 71km because of landslides and severe weather warnings.

The leg will start from Albertville at 13:30 BST, instead of 11:30 BST, and conclude with the final 33km ascent to Val Thorens - a total distance of 59km.

Friday's stage was halted by a hailstorm and a landslide about 20km from the finish.

Ineos rider Egan Bernal leads the Tour by 48 seconds from Julian Alaphilippe.

Bernal's team-mate and defending champion Geraint Thomas remains third overall.

The stage will skip one major climb - the Cormet de Roselend, a 19.9km ascent at 6%.

Race organisers said: "Following difficult weather and landslides forecast for tomorrow [Saturday], the route of the 20th stage of the Tour de France has been modified."