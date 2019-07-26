Tour de France 2019: Egan Bernal leads after hailstorm stops stage 19

Egan Bernal has moved into the overall Tour de France lead after a hailstorm around 20km from the finish of stage 19 in the Alps left the road impassable.

A localised storm in Val d'Isere forced race organisers to halt the stage and a statement said times would be "frozen" at the top of the day's previous climb.

Bernal, who started the day 90 seconds behind Julian Alaphilippe, led the Frenchman by two minutes at that point.

Ineos team-mate and defending champion Geraint Thomas remains third overall.

The Welshman, who had attacked 6km from the summit of what proved to be the day's final climb - the Col de l'Iseran - reached the top around one minute clear of Alaphilippe. He had started the stage 95 seconds adrift.

Bernal, who followed Thomas' initial attack before racing clear himself, reached the 2,770m summit - the highest point in this year's race - along with Britain's Simon Yates.

However, as the riders raced down the mountain to Val d'Isere in preparation for what should have been the final climb of the day to Tignes, television pictures showed snowploughs trying to clear the road and race officials made the decision to halt the stage.

Initial indications were that Bernal would be awarded the stage win, but a later statement said there would be no stage winner with times taken on the top of the Col de l'Iseran

More to follow.