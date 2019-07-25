Tour de France: Geraint Thomas third behind Julian Alaphilippe as Nairo Quintana wins stage 18

Geraint Thomas dropped to third overall at the Tour de France but remained 95 seconds behind leader Julian Alaphilippe after Nairo Quintana won the mountainous stage 18 to Valloire.

Colombian Quintana attacked from a leading bunch, 7km from the summit of the Galibier, for a fine solo victory.

Defending champion Thomas rode away from Alaphilippe on the final climb but the Frenchman caught up on the descent.

Thomas' team-mate Egan Bernal is second after the Colombian attacked late on.

The 208km race from Embrun took in three Alpine mountain passes of more than 2,000m each in altitude and most of the action came on the final one of those, the 23km ascent of the 2,642m Galibier.

Quintana sprinted away from a bunch that had gone clear early on in the stage, reaching the summit around 90 seconds ahead of France's Romain Bardet, and he maintained that advantage on the 19km descent to the finish.

Team Ineos' Bernal also attacked on the Galibier, riding clear of the general classification favourites, including Thomas, Alaphilippe, Thibaut Pinot and Steven Kruijswijk.

Bernal managed to keep clear on the descent to Valloire, picking up 32 seconds to move up to second overall, 90 seconds behind Alaphilippe and five ahead of Thomas.

That means Ineos are second and third in the overall standings.

More to follow.