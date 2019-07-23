Tour de France 2019: Ewan wins stage 16 as Alaphilippe maintains lead over Thomas

Caleb Ewan came from a long way back after launching his sprint early to win in Nimes

Australian Caleb Ewan won a bunch sprint to take stage 16 of the Tour de France as Julian Alaphilippe retained the overall lead.

It was Ewan's second stage win on a day when searing heat and the looming Alps meant there was little GC action - bar Jakob Fuglsang crashing out from ninth.

Defending champion Geraint Thomas also crashed when his gears jammed.

He had grazes on his left shoulder, but finished alongside the other GC riders to stay 95 seconds behind Alaphilippe.

Temperatures reached 40 degrees (104 Fahrenheit) on the 177km stage.

Stage 16 result

1. Caleb Ewan (Aus/Lotto-Soudal) 3hrs 57mins 8secs

2. Elia Viviani (Ita/Deceuninck Quick-Step) Same time

3. Dylan Groenewegen (Ned/Jumbo-Visma)

4. Peter Sagan (Slv/Bora-Hansgrohe)

5. Niccolo Bonifazio (Ita/Direct Energie)

6. Michael Matthews (Aus/Team Sunweb)

7. Matteo Trentin (Ita/Mitchelton - Scott)

8. Jasper Stuyven (Bel/Trek-Segafredo)

9. Alexander Kristoff (Nor/Team Emirates)

10. Andrea Pasqualon (Ita/Wanty-Gobert)

General classification after stage 16

1. Julian Alaphilippe (Fra/Deceuninck Quick-Step) 64hrs 57mins 30secs

2. Geraint Thomas (GB/Team Ineos) +1min 35secs

3. Steven Kruijswijk (Ned/Jumbo-Visma) +1min 47secs

4. Thibaut Pinot (Fra/Groupama-FDJ) +1min 50secs

5. Egan Bernal (Col/Team Ineos) +2mins 2secs

6. Emanuel Buchmann (Ger/Bora-Hansgrohe) +2mins 14secs

7. Mikel Landa (Spa/Movistar) +4mins 54secs

8. Alejandro Valverde (Spa/Movistar) +5mins

9. Rigoberto Uran (Col/EF Education First) +5mins 33secs

10. Richie Porte (Aus/Trek-Segafredo) +6mins 30secs

More to follow.