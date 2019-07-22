Matthew Bostock seals National Circuit Series title with fifth win

Matthew Bostock has won all five rounds of the National Circuit Series

Matthew Bostock moved into an unassailable lead in British Cycling's National Circuit Series with a fifth consecutive victory in Barnsley.

The 21-year-old pipped former British national champion Connor Swift in a sprint to maintain his perfect record.

With one round remaining, he now leads the series by 60 points with just 30 available for a win.

Bostock called the result "massive" and said that he "didn't expect" to wrap up the series early.

The Manxman, who rides for Canyon dhb p/b Bloor Homes, has been unbeatable this July with under-23 Paris-Roubaix champion, Tom Pidcock, among his scalps in addition to Arkea-Samsic rider Swift.

Taking place over 50 minutes, plus five laps, the penultimate round of the series was a technical one.

Bostock said after the finish that he had been hoping for an "easier ride" but that was not to be the case thanks to a downpour earlier in the day.

After a tentative start, a decisive breakaway of five riders, featuring Bostock, Swift, Ali Slater, Robert Scott and Ryan Christensen, rode clear and would not be seen again by the chasing pack.

A mistake from Christensen saw him distanced with eight laps to go, while Scott was dropped on the final circuit.

Just Slater, Bostock and Swift remained as they approached the finish, with the latter guiding the group around the last corner.

However, the in-form Bostock was not to be denied and he overhauled Swift in the charge to the line, with Slater taking third.

The final round of the National Circuit Series will take place in Sheffield on 24 July.