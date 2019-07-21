Tour de France: Simon Yates wins stage 15 as Geraint Thomas gains time

From the section

Simon Yates rode away to claim his second stage win of this year's Tour de France

Britain's Simon Yates claimed a second Tour de France stage win as defending champion Geraint Thomas clawed back time from race leader Julian Alaphilippe on the Prat d'Albis.

Yates, who won stage 12 on Thursday, kicked away from Simon Geschke with 8.6km left to ride to victory.

Thomas stays second overall but gained 27 seconds on Alaphilippe.

Thibaut Pinot made up time on his general classification rivals by finishing second on stage 15.

Stage 15 result

1. Simon Yates (GB/Mitchelton-Scott) 4 hrs 47 mins 4 secs

2. Thibaut Pinot (Fra/Groupama-FDJ) +33secs

3. Mikel Landa (Spa/Movistar) same time

4. Emanuel Buchmann (Ger/Bora-Hansgrohe) +51secs

5. Egan Bernal (Col/Team Ineos) same time

6. Lennard Kamna (Ger/Team Subweb) +1min 3secs

7. Geraint Thomas (GB/Team Ineos) +1min 22secs

8. Steven Kruijswijk (Ned/Jumbo-Visma) same time

9. Alejandro Valverde (Spa/Movistar) same time

10. Richie Porte (NZ/Trek-Segafredo) +1min 30secs