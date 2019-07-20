Tour de France 2019: Pinot wins stage 14 as Thomas loses time

From the section

Thibaut Pinot celebrates at the summit of the iconic Col du Tourmalet

Defending champion Geraint Thomas lost time to Tour de France leader Julian Alaphilippe as Thibaut Pinot won stage 14 on the Col du Tourmalet.

Britain's Thomas was dropped by the lead group with around 1km to go before Frenchman Alaphilippe crossed the line six seconds after compatriot Pinot.

Another of Thomas' general classification rivals, Steven Kruijswijk, finished third.

Nairo Quintana and Romain Bardet lost significant time on a punishing stage.

More to follow.

Stage 14 result

1. Thibaut Pinot (Fra/Groupama-FDJ) 3 hrs 10 mins 20 secs

2. Julian Alaphilippe (Fra/Deceuninck-Quick Step) +6secs

3. Steven Kruijswijk (Ned/Jumbo-Visma) same time

4. Emanuel Buchmann (Ger/Bora-Hansgrohe) +8secs

5. Egan Bernal (Col/Team Ineos) same time

6. Mikel Landa (Spa/Movistar) +14secs

7. Rigoberto Uran (Col/EF Education First) +30secs

8. Geraint Thomas (GB/Team Ineos) +36secs

9. Warren Barguil (Fra/Arkea Samsic) +38secs

10. Jakob Fuglsang (Den/Astana Pro Team) +53secs

General classification after stage 14

1. Julian Alaphilippe (Fra/Deceuninck Quick-Step) 56hrs 11min 29secs

2. Geraint Thomas (GB/Team Ineos) +2min 2secs

3. Steven Kruijswijk (Ned/Jumbo-Visma) +2mins 14secs

4. Egan Bernal (Col/Team Ineos) +3mins

5. Emanuel Buchmann (Ger/Bora-Hansgrohe) +3mins 12secs

6. Thibaut Pinot (Fra/Groupama-FDJ) +3mins 12secs

7. Rigoberto Uran (Col/EF Education First) +4mins 24secs

8. Jakob Fuglsang (Den/Astana Pro Team) +5mins 22secs

9. Alejandro Valverde (Spa/Movistar) +5mins 27secs

10. Enric Mas (Spa/Deceuninck Quick-Step) +5mins 38secs