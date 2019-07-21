Watch RideLondon cycling event live on the BBC

The RideLondon elite races are the richest one-day races on the professional cycling calendar

The 2019 RideLondon festival of cycling takes place over the weekend of 3-4 August with live coverage across BBC Two, BBC iPlayer, BBC Red Button, Connected TV and online.

Coverage begins with the elite Women's Classique race on Saturday.

The following day more than 25,000 amateur riders are set to take on the challenge of the RideLondon-Surrey 100 before the elite male riders take on the London-Surrey Classic.

BBC coverage times

All times BST and subject to change

Saturday, 3 August

16:55-19:00, Women's Classique - BBC Red Button and online

Live and uninterrupted coverage of the most lucrative women's one-day race in cycling. The event is taking place along a 5.5km loop in central London, beginning and finishing on The Mall.

18:00-19:00, Women's Classique - BBC Two

Claire Balding introduces what promises to be a dramatic conclusion to the prestigious race.

Sunday, 4 August

09:55-12:00, Women's Classique - BBC Red Button (repeat)

12:00-13:00, RideLondon - BBC Two

This programme showcases the inspiring personal stories of amateur participants raising money for good causes, in an event which sees 100,000 cyclists take advantage of London's traffic-free roads.

Courses range from an eight-mile route for families to the 100-mile challenge on the same roads as the professional cyclists.

15:35-18:30, London-Surrey Classic - BBC One

14:00-16:00, London-Surrey Classic - BBC Red Button and online

14:00-18:30, London-Surrey Classic - Connected TV and online

Claire Balding presents live coverage as a number of the world's top male cyclists take on the 169km course. Starting in central London, riders race out to Surrey and complete five laps of the iconic Box Hill, before returning to London for a show-stopping finish on The Mall.

