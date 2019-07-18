Tour de France: Simon Yates claims maiden stage win

Yates (centre) has stage wins in the Giro d'Italia, Vuelta a Espana and now the Tour de France

Britain's Simon Yates claimed a maiden Tour de France victory on stage 12 from Toulouse to Bagneres-de-Bigorre.

The Mitchelton-Scott rider outsprinted Gregor Muhlberger and Pello Bilbao after the trio broke away with 32km remaining of the 209.5km stage.

Yates has now won stages at all three Grand Tours, having previously won at the Giro d'Italia and Vuelta a Espana.

Frenchman Julian Alaphilippe retained the yellow jersey as he finished in the peloton with Geraint Thomas second.

Defending champion Thomas is 72 seconds behind Alaphilippe but will have the opportunity to reduce that deficit in Friday's 27km time trial in Pau.

"I am very proud," said Yates. "Hopefully there is more to come."

Yates is riding the Tour to help his twin brother Adam's general classification ambitions.

However, after losing more than an hour in the overall standings during the first 10 stages he took his chance to claim some individual glory.

"I've been saving energy until we got here in the mountains and this was the first chance to try something," Yates added.

"Normally I would be back helping Adam but I had my own chance and grabbed it with both hands."

More to follow.

Stage 12 result

1. Simon Yates (GB/Mitchelton-Scott) 4hrs 57mins 53secs

2. Pello Bilbao (Spa/Astana Pro Team) same time

3. Gregor Muhlberger (Aut/BORA-hansgrohe)

4. Tiesj Benoot (Bel/Lotto-Soudal) +1min 28secs

5. Fabio Felline (Ita/Trek-Segafredo) same time

6. Matteo Trentin (Ita/Mitchelton-Scott)

7. Oliver Naesen (Bel/AG2R La Mondiale)

8. Rui Costa (Por/UAE Team Emirates)

9. Simon Clarke (Aus/EF Education First)

10. Jasper Stuyven (Bel/Trek-Segafredo)

General classification after stage 12

1. Julian Alaphilippe (Fra/Deceuninck-Quick-Step) 52hrs 26mins 9secs

2. Geraint Thomas (GB/Team INEOS) +1min 12secs

3. Egan Bernal (Col/Team INEOS) +1min 16secs

4. Steven Kruijswijk (Ned/Team Jumbo-Visma) +1min 27secs

5. Emanuel Buchmann (Ger/BORA-hansgrohe) +1min 45secs

6. Enric Mas (Spa/Deceuninck-Quick-Step) +1min 46secs

7. Adam Yates (GB/Mitchelton-Scott) +1min 47secs

8. Nairo Quintana (Col/Movistar Team) +2mins 4secs

9. Daniel Martin (Ire/UAE Team Emirates) +2mins 9secs

10. Thibaut Pinot (Fra/Groupama-FDJ) +2min 33secs