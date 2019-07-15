Tour de France: Geraint Thomas up to second as Julian Alaphilippe splits peloton

Britain's defending champion Geraint Thomas moved up to second in the Tour de France after an eventful 10th stage.

With 36km remaining, overall race leader Julian Alaphilippe split the peloton, catching his rivals in the general classification by surprise.

Thomas, 33, was one minute 12 seconds adrift in fifth going into the stage but, although the same distance back, he was able to gain three places.

Belgian Wout van Aert edged out Elia Viviani in a thrilling stage finish.

Stage 10 result

1. Wout van Aert (Bel/Team Jumbo-Visma) 4hrs 49mins 39secs

2. Elia Viviani (Ita/Deceuninck-Quick-Step) same time

3. Caleb Ewan (Aus/Lotto-Soudal) same time

4. Michael Matthews (Aus/Team Sunweb) same time

5. Peter Sagan (Svk/BORA-Hansgrohe) same time

6. Jasper Philipsen (Bel/UAE Team Emirates) same time

7. Sonny Colbrelli (Ita/Bahrain-Merida) same time

8. Matteo Trentin (Ita/Mitchelton-Scott) same time

9. Oliver Naesen (Bel/AG2R La Mondiale) same time

10. Greg van Avermaet (Bel/CCC Team) same time

General classification after stage 10

1. Julian Alaphilippe (Fra/Deceuninck-Quick-Step) 43hrs 27mins 15secs

2. Geraint Thomas (GB/Team Ineos) +1min 12secs

3. Egan Bernal (Col/Team Ineos) +1min 16secs

4. Steven Kruijswijk (Ned/Team Jumbo-Visma) +1min 27secs

5. Emanuel Buchmann (Ger/BORA-Hansgrohe) +1min 45secs

6. Enric Mas (Spa/Deceuninck-Quick-Step) +1min 46secs

7. Adam Yates (GB/ Mitchelton-Scott) +1min 47secs

8. Nairo Quintana (Col/Movistar Team) +2mins 04secs

9. Daniel Martin (Ire/Team Emirates) +2mins 09secs

10. Thibaut Pinot (Fra/Groupama-FDJ) +2mins 33secs

More to follow.