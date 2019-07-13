Tour de France: Geraint Thomas survives crash to finish in peloton on stage eight
Defending champion Geraint Thomas recovered from a crash with 15km remaining to finish alongside most of his main rivals on stage eight of the Tour de France.
Belgium's Thomas de Gendt won after a stage-long breakaway, as France's Julian Alaphilippe regained the yellow jersey with a late attack.
He escaped with Thibaut Pinot, who came second to climb to third overall.
Thomas is fifth overall, now one minute and 12 seconds behind Alaphilippe.
More to follow.